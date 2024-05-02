Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:50 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:13 AM CDT until MON 9:48 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:31 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:05 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:21 PM CDT until SUN 2:12 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:24 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:37 AM CDT until SUN 5:08 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Where is it flooding: Flooded roads near me, high-water locations on May 3

By
Published  May 2, 2024 11:59pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.

Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar.

  • SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - North Eastbound Before FM-2920 - 2 Frontage Road Lanes - Verified at 5:13 PM on Thursday, May 2            
  • FM-2854 Eastbound At Loop 336 - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM             
  •  IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM         
  •  IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM         
  • FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd to Park Ct - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM                
  •  IH-69 Southbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to FM 1314 - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM    
  • FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes - Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM  
  • FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line - All Mainlanes - Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM             
  • SH-105 Eastbound At Sapp Rd - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM             
  • FM-1484 Northbound At Highcrest Dr/ Lake Rollingwoods