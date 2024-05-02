Where is it flooding: Flooded roads near me, high-water locations on May 3
HOUSTON - Houston area communities were faced with heavy flooding and high water levels due to rain.
Many roadways were closed to help keep drivers and residents safe.
Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways according to Houston TranStar.
- SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - North Eastbound Before FM-2920 - 2 Frontage Road Lanes - Verified at 5:13 PM on Thursday, May 2
- FM-2854 Eastbound At Loop 336 - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- IH-69 Eastex Southbound At San Jacinto River - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- FM-2920 Eastbound At Calvert Rd to Park Ct - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- IH-69 Southbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy to FM 1314 - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes - Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line - All Mainlanes - Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- SH-105 Eastbound At Sapp Rd - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00 AM
- FM-1484 Northbound At Highcrest Dr/ Lake Rollingwoods