Parents in Klein ISD push for more security after 3 gun-related incidents in one week

The Brief Parents in Klein ISD gathered Tuesday night after three gun-related incidents on campus in one week. A petition nearing 700 signatures is calling for stronger school safety measures and faster communication. District leaders say additional security measures are coming, but parents say more needs to be done.



Parents in Klein ISD say they want more than reassurance after three separate gun-related incidents happened on district campuses in one week. Now, a growing petition is calling for stronger safety measures, more transparency, and a direct response from district leaders.

Klein ISD parents pushing for more security following gun-related incidents

What we know:

Parents who spoke with FOX 26 said fear and frustration are driving the growing pressure campaign.

Miranda Red said her daughter had just come out of the bathroom next to the one where a student fired a gun at Klein Collins High School. She said learning about that hours later was deeply upsetting.

"My daughter was actually coming out of the bathroom right next to where the student fired the gun from," Red said. "We could have been talking about something very different."

Red said she and her husband now question their child’s safety every day and have even discussed homeschooling.

"Being notified hours after something happens is not acceptable," she said.

Other parents said the concern goes beyond one incident.

Priscilla Lashley, whose children previously attended Klein ISD schools, said she came out because of what happened at Zwink Elementary and because she believes parents have been raising concerns for years.

"Transparency from the district is non-existent," Lashley said. "The community is absolutely done with that."

Lauren McCrae, one of the parents who helped organize Tuesday’s event, said the goal is to push for an open conversation with district leadership and more visible action.

"We want to become unavoidable in a very positive and proactive way," McCrae said. "We want to be an advocate, not an adversary."

McCrae said the petition was nearing 700 signatures Tuesday night and includes requests such as metal detectors, clear backpacks, stronger entry controls, and an independent security review with results made public.

Klein ISD has publicly acknowledged the three incidents and announced additional security steps that are set to begin after spring break on March 23. Those measures include increased police presence, more random metal detector screenings, and K-9 searches on campuses. The district has said staff responded appropriately in each case and emphasized that students or adults who bring weapons onto campus will face serious consequences.

What Parents Want:

Parents at the event said they want more immediate notification when safety incidents happen and more visible, district-wide protections.

Among the ideas mentioned by parents:

Clear backpacks

Metal detectors or expanded screenings

More school police or officer presence

Better front-entry controls

A town hall with district leadership

An independent security audit with public results

Several parents also said they want district leaders and school board members to meet with families directly instead of relying only on email statements or online posts.

What we don't know:

Whether Klein ISD plans to meet directly with parents or hold a town hall in response to the petition.

Whether the district will adopt any of the additional measures parents are asking for, including clear backpacks or a third-party security audit.

How quickly the petition demands could translate into policy changes across the district.