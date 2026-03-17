Texas judge grants probation in fentanyl-related murder case, sparking outrage from victim’s family

The Brief Kamron Zaheri, 35, pleaded guilty to murder in a Galveston County fentanyl death but was sentenced to just 120 days in jail and 10 years deferred adjudication. The victim’s family, including girlfriend Brandi McKnight, says the sentence is an "injustice" and is calling for a state investigation into the ruling. Texas law allows deferred probation in certain murder cases if intent to kill isn’t proven, a factor that may have influenced the judge’s controversial decision.



35-year-old Kamron Zaheri became one of the first defendants in Galveston County to be charged with fentanyl related murder.

Zaheri pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Wade Potter.

What they're saying:

"I would like people to remember Wade for the 13 years he fought to be sober," said his girlfriend, Brandi McKnight. "Not for the end of his life."

Last Friday, Zaheri entered his guilty plea to Galveston County 212th Court Judge Patricia Grady. The DA's office recommended a 25-year prison term. But Judge Grady gave the admitted killer a huge break.

Zaheri was sentenced to 120 days in jail and deferred adjudication, which means if he successfully completes his 10 years of probation, he will have no final conviction.

"It's an injustice to Wade, my family and all the others who will be dealing with this in the future," Brandi said.

Dig deeper:

While judges are prohibited to giving murder defendants probation, the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure states judges can give deferred probation if the defendant did not cause the death, did not intend to kill or did not anticipate a life would be taken.

Still, McKnight is asking the State Attorney's office to investigate.

What's next:

Zaheri will learn the conditions of his probation on Friday, March 20.