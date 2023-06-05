FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, June 5-11, 2023.

AJ Armstrong Jr.'s third capital murder trial to begin

The third capital murder trial for AJ Armstrong Jr. begins Monday. Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing his parents in July 2016, when he was 16 years old. During his first two trials, the juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.

More presidential campaign announcements expected

The field of Republican presidential candidates continues to expand in the 2024 race for the White House. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are both expected to announce a presidential run this week.

Free summer meal programs for kids

Families can get help feeding their kids this summer through free summer meal programs that begin this week. Between the Houston Food Bank and Houston ISD, there are hundreds of locations offering free breakfast and lunch.

