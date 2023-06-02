Families in need can get free food for their kids this summer through the Houston Food Bank.

The Summer Food Service Program starts Monday to help make up for the lack of school breakfast and lunches during the summer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Those 18 and younger are eligible, as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

"Nearly two million food-insecure children who live in Texas lack consistent access to nutritious food to fuel a healthy life," says "Belinda Enojado, senior manager of Process Management at Houston Food Bank. "In order to address this issue, the Houston Food Bank distributes meals to children through community partners during both the school year and summer. The Summer Food Service Program begins on June 5, 2023."

SUGGESTED: 24 of 37 pools to open this weekend, lifeguards still needed

There are dozens of locations across the Houston area to get a meal. You can find details on the Houston Food Bank’s website. Click here.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. Organizations, like the Houston Food Bank, partner with TDA to distribute meals in areas where more than half of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

To find free meals in other parts of the state, call 2-1-1 or text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.