The City of Houston will have 24 of their 37 swimming pools open this weekend, the most the city has had open since the pandemic.

"Every year, we’re trying to increase the number of pools, so we can get back to where we once were," said Louis Moore, Division Manager from Houston Parks and Recreation. "If we had more lifeguards, we’d open more pools."

SUGGESTED: SOLICITATION STING: 7 suspects, including one Texas ISD Superintendent, arrested in online solicitation of a minor sting

Last summer, Houston had 16 of their public swimming pools open. Nationwide, cities have experienced difficulties hiring qualified lifeguards since 2020.

"It’s not just here in Houston, this is a nationwide problem to attract people that have the skills and are strong simmers to become lifeguards," said Moore.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The City of Houston has increased the pay for seasonal lifeguard positions in an attempt to attract more candidates. This summer the starting pay is $16 an hour with a $500 stipend.

Anyone at least 16-years-old with swimming skills is encouraged to apply for the positions.

"We’re looking to offer good pay," said Moore. "Each year we incrementally increase the pay, [now] it’s up to 18 and 20 dollars per hour [for certain positions]."

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Houston click HERE, call (832) 729-7129, or email aquatics.applications@houstontx.gov.

"We will gradually open more of our pools, as many as we can, making sure we have sufficient lifeguards to staff them," said Moore.