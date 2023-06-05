Opening statements in the capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. have been pushed back a week.

Opening statements were schedule to begin on Monday, but were moved to next Monday, June 12.

The judge said it was due to something outside of the court’s control.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home in July 2016, when he was 16 years old.

This is the third time he will be tried. During his first two trials in 2019 and 2022, the juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.