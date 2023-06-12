FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, June 12-18, 2023.

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.'s 3rd capital murder trial

UPDATE: The third capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. was scheduled to begin on Monday but has been reset to next month. This is the second time the start has been delayed.

Former president's history-making court appearance

FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane, known as "Trump Force One," as he heads to speak at campaign events in GA and NC, at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Newark, NJ.

Former President Donald Trump braces for a history-making federal court appearance Tuesday on dozens of felony charges. The indictment alleges he intentionally retained hundreds of classified documents that he took with him to his Florida estate after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Triple-digit heat this week

We're expecting to see triple digit heat later this week. It'll be the hottest week of the year so far. Houston and Harris County leaders will announce the opening of cooling centers across the area on Monday.

