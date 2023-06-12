Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr.'s retrial delayed again to July 31

The third capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. has been reset to next month.

This is the second time the start has been delayed.

It was originally scheduled to begin June 5 but was pushed back to June 12. On June 12, the trial was reset again to begin July 31.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home in July 2016, when he was 16 years old.

This is the third time he will be tried. During his first two trials in 2019 and 2022, the juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.