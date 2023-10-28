FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

Texas AG Ken Paxton court hearing

A court hearing is scheduled Monday in Houston related to securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton was indicted in 2015 on charges of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company to recruit them. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chilly Halloween

Chilly air arrives to start the week, just in time for Halloween. Plan on trick-or-treat temperatures in the 50s. We have a list of Halloween festivals and trunk-or-treat events leading up to the holiday.

Former President Donald Trump in Houston

Former President Donald Trump is set to make a public appearance in Houston on Thursday, marking his first return to the state since an earlier rally in March. Attendees are required to register for tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

