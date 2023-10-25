Halloween is nearly here, and there are tons of events leading up to the holiday.

Check out this list of events happening all around the Houston area.

Thursday, October 26

American Legion Post 586 (Houston): Trunk or Treat; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Bellaire Town Square Great Lawn & Pavilion: The Great Pumpkin Hunt; 4 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Friday, October 27

Woodchase Park (Houston): Trick or Treat Halloween Festival; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Free; Read more.

The Woodlands Family YMCA at Branch Crossing: Halloween at the Y; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Free, but everyone is requested to bring a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Read more.

Saturday, October 28

Railway Heights Market (Houston): Halloween Fest; 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Jones Hall (Houston): Houston Symphony’s Spooktacular for Kids; 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.; Tickets $29+. Read more.

National Museum of Funeral History (Houston): Halloween Classic Car Show; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $10.00 per person or $15.00 per couple or family. Read more.

Houston Museum of Natural Science: Mixer and Elixir: Spirits and Skeletons; 8 p.m. $60 for adults, $50 for member adults. Read more.

The Moran CITYCENTRE (Houston): ‘The Thriller Resurrection’ Halloween Bash; 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Tickets for $25. Read more.

Jimmy Burke Activity Center (Deer Park): Deer Park Halloween Carnival; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Wristband for carnival rides, rockwall, and Pumpkin Town games are $10 in advance, $12 day of. Read more.

Wildcatter Saloon (Katy): Haunted Halloween Horror Market & Music Fest; noon to 7:30 p.m.; General admission $20. Read more.

Pearland Town Center: Trick or Treat on Our Street, Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Haunt-cert, and Costume Contest; 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Fort Bend Museum (Richmond): Miss Ivy's Spooktacular Halloween Party; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Children $8, adults $12, members free. Read more.

West U Community Center: King & Spalding's West U Halloween Dash and Kids Fun Run; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; $35 for 5K, $30 for Kids’ Fun Run. Read more.

Sunday, October 29

Nellie Keyes Park (Houston): Rice Military Kids - Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating; 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Karbach Brewing Company (Houston): Halloween Market; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Monday, October 30

CITYCENTRE: 11th Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Tuesday, October 31

Children’s Museum Houston: "Bad to the Bone" Happy Halloween Bash; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; general admission required. Read more.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown: Spooktacular Halloween Party; Doors open for Hocus Pocus at 6 p.m. and Halloween (1978) at 9 p.m.; $45. Read more.

Kemah Boardwalk: Boo on the Boardwalk; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Free. Read more.

Houston Museum of Illusions: Spooktacular Event; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; $30. Read more.