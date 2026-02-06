Two Houston-area men convicted in murder-for hire plot against wrong target

The Brief Michael Seery, 43, and Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, have both been convicted on multiple conspiracy charges for their role in a murder-for-hire plot shooting. However, Seery and Obando targeted the wrong man. They initially plotted to kill a man believed to have had an affair with Seery's wife while Seery was in prison. The victim was critically injured in the shooting, but survived. He testified at the trial.



Two Houston-area men have been convicted for their role in the shooting of a Katy man which was part of a murder-for-hire plot. However, they targeted the wrong person.

Michael Seery, 43, and Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, have both been convicted of conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder for hire causing bodily injury, aiding and abetting the use of interstate facilities to commit murder for hire causing bodily injury, aiding and abetting discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm silencer during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Seery was also convicted of transferring a firearm to be used in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm, while Obando was additionally convicted of receiving a firearm that was to be used in a felony.

Murder-for-hire plot ends in shooting on SH-99

The backstory:

Seery and Obando plotted to murder a man believed to have had an affair with Seery's wife while Seery was in prison. Evidence showed Obando did extensive surveillance on their target and that there was a failed attempt before the reported shooting on Feb. 4, 2025.

On Jan. 17, 2025, the men arranged to buy an unregistered vehicle so they could spy on the victim and learn his routine. The same vehicle was used on the day of the victim's death.

During the trial, the jury was able to see footage from the shooting which was caught on the victim's in-car camera system and hear testimony from the victim.

An indictment from 2025 claimed Seery used a 3-D printer to make a firearm and silencer, which he gave to Obando to use which the jury also got to see during the trial. Other evidence included photos of different firearms and firearm parts found at Seery’s home and storage unit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Obando shot the victim with a gun equipped with a silencer while the man they assumed was their target was driving to work on Highway 99. It was discovered Seery targeted the wrong man and his intended target had moved out of the home Seery initially believed he was in.

On Feb. 4, 2025, Obando, in the unregistered vehicle, with another suspect waited for the victim to leave for work, records say. They followed the victim for a while before pulling up beside him.

According to court documents, Obando shot the victim multiple times.

A press release for the incident says deputies found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was in critical condition and flown to a nearby hospital.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said:

"An innocent victim was ambushed by gunfire during his daily commute—all because of one man’s jealousy and faulty information. This verdict demonstrates my office’s commitment to identifying and prosecuting all members of violent criminal conspiracies. No matter your role, if you conspire to commit an act of violence in the Southern District of Texas, we will hold you accountable and seek a significant sentence. All Texans deserve to be able to travel to work without fear of becoming a target of violent criminals."

FBI Houston Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson stated:

"A murder-for-hire plot transformed a Houston highway into an incredibly dangerous situation for morning commuters. Michael Seery and Ricardo Obando Jr. showed total disregard for human life and put countless innocent bystanders at risk. FBI Houston proudly partnered with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety to identify, locate, and apprehend these men in order to bring them to justice."