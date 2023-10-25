Former President Donald Trump is set to make a public appearance in Houston next week, marking his first return to the state since an earlier rally this year. The event is scheduled for November 2 at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. at 10430 Rodgers Road in northwest Houston.

The doors for the event will open at 1 p.m., with the proceedings set to begin at 4 p.m. Attendees are required to register for tickets on a first-come-first-served basis. To secure a spot, registration can be done online.

Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. is an offshore drilling company that plays a crucial role in providing resources to the oil and gas industry. The former president's speech is expected to cover a range of topics.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Former President Donald Trump sits in court during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 24, 2023 in New York City. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoro Expand

This event comes at a time when Trump is entangled in legal battles concerning allegations of efforts to overturn the 2020 election and questionable business dealings.