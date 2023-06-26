FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, June 26 to July 2.

ERCOT Weather Watch this week

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch until Friday because of forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand. Officials say grid conditions are expected to be normal, but operating reserves may be lower.

Houston ISD family events start this week

Starting this week, new Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles will hold a series of events to share his vision for the district and meet families. The district says families will be able to register and submit questions for the superintendent and his team ahead of each meeting.

Supreme Court decisions

The Supreme Court is expected to decide on some of the biggest cases of the term. There are 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices start their summer break. The cases involve student loans, affirmative action, gay rights, religious rights and more.

