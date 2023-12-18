Houston Fire Department offering free screenings as firefighters are at increased risk of developing cancer

You've likely heard the phrase 'diseases don't discriminate' and everyone is equally at risk of being plagued by cancer, for instance, but tell that to firefighters. They actually are at increased risk of suffering from the illness.

So the Houston Fire Department is making changes to help keep firefighters safe and HFD is offering free physical exams and cancer screenings.

SUGGESTED: Application for new program providing $500 to Harris County families for 18 months opens in January

Simply doing their job can be hazardous to a firefighter's health, because they are at higher risk of inhaling carcinogens while working.

"Firefighters are at an increased risk of developing occupational cancer due to the normal course and scope of their work. (Because they're breathing in smoke and other chemicals?) Yes, the toxic material that's present in these structure fires just increases that risk," explains Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, who says the department is doing several things to, for instance, help with early detection.

"We're very excited about the new policy to be able to provide annual medical physicals and cancer screenings to our firefighters. A lot of times early detection of cancer, heart disease and other things may result in a more favorable outcome," says Pena.

1,700 of the 3,700 Houston firefighters have already signed up for the free physicals and screenings.

"In the last five years, we've had four firefighters that have passed away from occupational cancer, and I know that we have some in the department that are battling that right now," Pena adds.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A $2 million FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant is being used to pay for the medical examinations until October 2024.

"I'd like to offer it every year. I'd like to incorporate it into the contract. We're working with the association, with the union to try to come up with an agreement where we can have this on an annual basis, on a continuous basis, for our firefighters," and Chief Pena says he doesn't want firefighters afraid to sign up.

"This is non-punitive. This is not an exercise in trying to identify people that you know for any other reason, other than for their health and their safety. (You're not trying to weed anyone out?) Absolutely not," the chief answered. He added, "At this year's National Firefighter Fallen Memorial, 75% of those people that went on that wall died of occupational cancer."

Chief Pena says HFD is using several strategies to help keep firefighters cancer free, including exhaust systems in every fire station to reduce released carcinogens when a firetruck is turned on. HFD also requires firefighters to wear their self-contained breathing apparatus throughout an operation and properly decontaminate gear afterward.