Rescued Pets Movement saves about a thousand dogs and cats each month.

They pull animals from BARC on the verge of being euthanized.

The RPM building located in Oak Forest was heavily damaged in Thursday's storm. Even 24 hours later, Oak Forest Timber Grove Manor and the Heights were still dealing with fallen trees everywhere and no power.

Some trees are sitting on houses while others are blocking the streets.

"There were a few crashes which we suspect is the house next door to us," said Edith Nordloch. "They had a tree on the back of the house."

Edith's son Ben's car was underneath two trees blocking their street. "He was parked in front of our neighbor's house and the two pine trees came down right on either side of his car," said Edith. "It did not hit his car."

"I was joking today, I should go buy a lottery ticket," said Edith's son Ben Nordloh. "Two or three feet in either direction and it would have been totaled."

Rescued Pets Movement wasn't so lucky.

The roof of the nonprofit that has saved the lives of tens of thousands of dogs and cats is pretty much toast.

"We had quite a bit of flooding in our front area and had flooding in our cat area," said Megan Lee with Rescued Pets Movement. "Our kennels in here got some flooding. Our Parvo room is completely flooded out."

Repairing the building will be costly.

"It's going to take a lot of time so we're probably not going to be able to have that many animals in here for the foreseeable future," Megan said.

You can help RPM by rescuing through them rescuedpetsmovement.org or through BARC. If you'd like to donate text STORM to 53555.