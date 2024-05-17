Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:32 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:54 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 PM CDT until SUN 3:42 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 PM CDT until SAT 8:49 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Rescued Pets Movement saves dogs, cats from euthanasia, lost roof during storm

By
Published  May 17, 2024 10:17pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Oak Forest community hit hard by storms

Neighborhoods like Oak Forest Timber Grove Manor and the Heights were hard hit and are still dealing with fallen trees and no power. FOX 26's Randy Wallace has more from Rescued Pets Movement in Oak Forest.

HOUSTON - Rescued Pets Movement saves about a thousand dogs and cats each month.

They pull animals from BARC on the verge of being euthanized.

The RPM building located in Oak Forest was heavily damaged in Thursday's storm. Even 24 hours later, Oak Forest Timber Grove Manor and the Heights were still dealing with fallen trees everywhere and no power.

Some trees are sitting on houses while others are blocking the streets.

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: 100 MPH winds in downtown causes major damage

"There were a few crashes which we suspect is the house next door to us," said Edith Nordloch. "They had a tree on the back of the house."

Edith's son Ben's car was underneath two trees blocking their street. "He was parked in front of our neighbor's house and the two pine trees came down right on either side of his car," said Edith. "It did not hit his car."

"I was joking today, I should go buy a lottery ticket," said Edith's son Ben Nordloh. "Two or three feet in either direction and it would have been totaled."

Rescued Pets Movement wasn't so lucky.

The roof of the nonprofit that has saved the lives of tens of thousands of dogs and cats is pretty much toast.

"We had quite a bit of flooding in our front area and had flooding in our cat area," said Megan Lee with Rescued Pets Movement. "Our kennels in here got some flooding. Our Parvo room is completely flooded out."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Repairing the building will be costly.

"It's going to take a lot of time so we're probably not going to be able to have that many animals in here for the foreseeable future," Megan said.

You can help RPM by rescuing through them rescuedpetsmovement.org or through BARC. If you'd like to donate text STORM to 53555.