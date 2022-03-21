Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
10
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:30 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Tornado Watch
from MON 8:11 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

What you should do if your power is out during severe weather

HOUSTON - As the expected severe weather moves across the Houston-area into Tuesday, the first item most residents will be the most concerned about is power and gas lines.

Here's some information to get your outage reported to the power company. 

REPORTING OUTAGES

ERCOT is asking customers to contact their local electric service providers to report outages and receive updates on restoration times.

To report your outage, you can contact the following:

CenterPoint Energy: 1-800-332-7143

Entergy: 1-800-968-8243


VIEW LIVE HOUSTON-AREA RADARS
 

VIEWING OUTAGES

To view live power outages from your provider, you can visit your provider's outage map below:

CenterPoint Energy

Entergy

POWER TIPS DURING/FOLLOWING THE STORM

Centerpoint Energy has the following tips for residential and business customers:  
 

  • Stay away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden in flood waters and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.
  • If you experience flooding and water has risen above the electrical outlets in your home, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker or trying to restore power.
  • All electrical appliances and electronic equipment that have been submerged in water need to dry thoroughly for at least one week. Then, have them checked by a qualified repair person before turning them on. Attempting to repair a flood-damaged appliance could result in electrical shock or death. Attempting to restart it could result in further damage and costly repairs.
  • If the outside unit of an air conditioning system has been under water, mud and water may have accumulated in the controls. Have the unit checked by a qualified air conditioning technician.