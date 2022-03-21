What you should do if your power is out during severe weather

article

As the expected severe weather moves across the Houston-area into Tuesday, the first item most residents will be the most concerned about is power and gas lines.

Here's some information to get your outage reported to the power company.

REPORTING OUTAGES

ERCOT is asking customers to contact their local electric service providers to report outages and receive updates on restoration times.

To report your outage, you can contact the following:

CenterPoint Energy: 1-800-332-7143

Entergy: 1-800-968-8243



VIEW LIVE HOUSTON-AREA RADARS



VIEWING OUTAGES

To view live power outages from your provider, you can visit your provider's outage map below:

CenterPoint Energy

Entergy

POWER TIPS DURING/FOLLOWING THE STORM

Centerpoint Energy has the following tips for residential and business customers:



Advertisement