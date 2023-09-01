Wharton High, Junior High return to class after lockdown, round of ammunition found
HOUSTON - Two Houston area school campuses were placed under lockdown after ammunition was found on a campus ground.
According to school officials, Wharton High and Wharton Junior High Schools are under lockdown after a teacher found a round of ammunition on the ground outside the high school cafeteria.
The school district placed both schools under lockdown as a precaution.
School officials searched the campus and no other weapons or ammunition was found.
At 9:35 a.m., Wharton ISD says students were able to return to class. No other information was released.