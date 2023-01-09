Officials in Baytown are asking residents to not feel too concerned about the overflow of wastewater and the situation is being closely monitored.

According to a press release from the City, the sanitary sewer overflow is impacted by "sustained, high-intensity rainfall."

Still, city officials assure residents that anyone who receives drinking water from the City of Baytown has not been impacted."

Areas potentially affected by the sanitary sewer overflow include:

Black Duck Bay receiving stream

Goose Creek receiving stream

City officials were also clear the information shared is meant to inform and not to "scare."

"These reports are to inform and not to scare residents," Interim City Manager Jason Reynolds said, "We are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to let the public know about the overflow. It is important to know that drinking water from the City is safe to drink and use."