Waller County Precinct 3 deputy constable found dead in his vehicle, authorities investigating

article

An investigation is now underway after a sergeant with the Waller County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable's Office was found dead inside his vehicle, authorities said.

According to Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Command, they received a call from a concerned citizen in the 12400 block of West Little York.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the sergeant dead inside the vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Smoke shop employee kills man who attacked him, case to be presented to grand jury

"We want to express our condolences to our partner agency, Constable Smith, he's got a great reputation in the area, we know him before this, and we're just really heartbroken for him and his family.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Investigators, along with the medical examiners, will determine the cause and manner of death.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.