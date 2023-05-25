article

An investigation is underway after a smoke shop employee in Harris County shot and killed a man who authorities said attacked him.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place in the 5000 block of West FM 1960 around 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

That man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Officials said the preliminary investigation revealed that the man who was shot entered the smoke shop and began attacking the employee.

The employee attempted to run away from the man, who was a known individual at the shop and caused problems in the past, exited the shop, and ran down the sidewalk to a stand-alone emergency room unit.

At some point during the fight, officials said the man who was shot was able to take a stick away from the employee and began beating him with the stick.

At that point, the employee pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

Officials said the employee then ran inside the emergency room and the man followed him in and came after him.

The employee then shot at least two more times.

Authorities said the entire incident was caught on surveillance camera and appears to be justified.

The employee is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time, officials said.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for presentation to a grand jury.