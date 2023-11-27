VP Kamala Harris discusses gun control, mental health, and abortion rights in Houston visit

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Houston on Monday afternoon to participate in an outreach event with Hispanic voters ahead of the upcoming 2024 election.

It’s part of an "on the road" series hosted by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

SUGGESTED: 'Playbook Pilferer' behind bars in Georgia following several bank robberies in Harris County

Harris was introduced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who addressed her recent leave of absence to receive treatment for her mental health. Hidalgo says Harris called her when she found out.

"It was a big step for me to get a therapist. When the therapist said go see a psychiatrist, my mom and I were like, 'ay dos mio.' When the psychiatrist said to take some medicine, no way. It’s just something we don't talk about in our culture," Hidalgo said on stage.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Mental health was one of several topics discussed during a moderated conversation with CHC Chair Nanette Barragan and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

During the event, Harris also addressed topics about gun violence, healthcare, minority-owned businesses, and the fight over abortion rights in red states like Texas.

"The law provides a life-term in prison for a healthcare provider; laws to punish women for simply exercising bodily autonomy," Harris said.

"The idea that after someone has survived a crime of violence to their body, a violation to their body, they would be told you have no right to have a decision on what happens to your body next? It's immoral. It's immoral," Harris continued.

While the event was invite-only, the guest list included some prominent members of Houston’s Latino community like Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of Immigrant Rights Group, FIEL Houston.

"We want to make sure our issues are taken into account, and it's not just a photo opp, but rather, really talk about the issues that affect us and put that on the radar of their Presidency," Espinosa said.

Harris' visit to Houston was part of a joint nationwide effort by the White House and the CHC to highlight the Biden Administration's accomplishments among Hispanic voters.