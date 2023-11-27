'Playbook Pilferer' behind bars in Georgia following several bank robberies in Harris County

A bank robbery suspect named the ‘Playbook Pilferer’ is now behind bars in Georgia, according to FBI Houston.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston crime: 'Playbook Pilferer' sought by FBI for bank robbery

Officials said the suspect identified as 58-year-old David Wayne Stanley was arrested earlier this month in Chatham County, Georgia after robbing a bank there.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A warrant for Stanley has been issued in Harris County where he is believed to have targeted at least two banks in the Houston area.