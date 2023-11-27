'Playbook Pilferer' behind bars in Georgia following several bank robberies in Harris County
HOUSTON - A bank robbery suspect named the ‘Playbook Pilferer’ is now behind bars in Georgia, according to FBI Houston.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston crime: 'Playbook Pilferer' sought by FBI for bank robbery
Officials said the suspect identified as 58-year-old David Wayne Stanley was arrested earlier this month in Chatham County, Georgia after robbing a bank there.
A warrant for Stanley has been issued in Harris County where he is believed to have targeted at least two banks in the Houston area.