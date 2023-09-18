Rather than planning a strategy on the field or court, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force says the "Playbook Pilferer" used his playbook to rob a bank in northwest Houston. They need the public's assistance in identifying and locating him.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

Authorities say the robbery occurred at Chase Bank, located at 6910 FM 1960, around 9:00 a.m. on September 18. Police say the suspect verbally threatened a bank teller and demanded money upon entering the bank.

In response, the teller handed over an unspecified amount of cash, which the robber placed in a blue "playbook" folder he was holding. The suspect left the bank on foot, heading westbound after the robbery. No one was physically harmed during the ordeal.

The robber is described as a Black man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, weighing around 245 lbs, standing 6'3" tall.

He has a muscular build and long, thick dreadlocks. During the robbery, he wore a black medical mask, a dark shirt, blue pants, and a baseball cap featuring the "Texans" football team logo on the front. He also carried a blue folder where he stashed the stolen money.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, a non-governmental organization, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps identify and apprehend this robber. If you have any information, please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app, available for iPhone and Android devices. Remember that all tipsters' identities will remain anonymous.