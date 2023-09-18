A Houston man is in custody after shooting at a couple trying to help him during a crash, police say.

According to HPD Lieutenant JP Horelica, authorities received a call about a suspicious person with a weapon on Kirby Drive and Holmes Road.

A gray Honda Accord had crashed into a pole near the location and a couple stopped to help the person in the car.

Horelica says the driver of the Honda got out, shot at the citizen trying to help, and went back inside the car.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Barricading incident on Holmes Road (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

When more law enforcement arrived, the man barricaded himself inside and refused to get out,

Officers gave verbal commands to the man and at one point called him on his cell phone, Horelica said. The man barricaded himself in the car for about an hour before surrendering to police.

Officials said SWAT was on the way to the scene before the man gave up.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Horelica says officers found a handgun in the vehicle.