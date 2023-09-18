Houston police are investigating after two people were found shot in the Briarforest area late Sunday evening.

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Lui, officers received a call about a shooting at 1445 Lakeside Estates Drive and 1251 Wilcrest Drive. When they initially responded to Lakeside Estates, officers didn't find anything, so they went to Wilcrest Drive where they saw Houston Fire Department treating a gunshot wound victim.

Lui says the victim was shot in the head and crashed into parked vehicles.

A witness told police they saw three men in masks running towards her, and they also heard the crash and gunshots.

The victim was found in the driver's seat and the witness attempted to render aid by using a t-shirt to stop the bleeding, officials say.

Lt. Lui said law enforcement later learned there was a second victim at Lakeside Estates with a gunshot wound in their leg.

Authorities are still investigating if the scenes are connected. No other information has been released on the condition of both victims.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the three people suspected in the shootings is asked to call HPD major assaults