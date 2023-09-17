Houston crime: Drive-by shooting, police chase, DUI crash at party scene

Houston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at a south Houston party that wounded two people early Sunday morning.

HPD received reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived at 400 Vera Lou Street, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

A suspect fired shots from a car at a crowd during a house party, police say.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police spotted a suspicious vehicle and attempted to stop it. Police say the car sped off, causing a chase that ended in a collision.

After the crash, two men were taken into custody, and no one was injured.

In addition, HPD says someone driving away from the party, believed to be intoxicated, was involved in another crash. They were detained.