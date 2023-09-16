Harris County authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting that followed a crash.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two cars were involved in a crash and one of the drivers fled the scene toward the 700 block of Normandy Street.

Officials say the driver who left the scene was followed and shot one person who was in the following car.

Gonzalez says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left the scene and an active search is underway.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.