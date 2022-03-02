Authorities need your help finding a woman who walked out of a southwest Houston liquor store with stolen tequila bottles.

Surveillance video from the Houston Police Department shows the unidentified woman walking around the store located in the 10100 block of Beechnut on Saturday, February 12 around 6 p.m. She's then seen taking five bottles of tequila before walking outside.

Right as the doors open, an employee is seen pulling on the woman's shirt to stop her. The woman continues walking towards the getaway vehicle, where an unidentified driver has the door ajar for her.

A second employee arrives to help stop the woman from getting in the car. That's when the driver gets out and tries to help the woman and pushes the employees away and a struggle ensues.

The woman in the store has been described as a Black woman between the ages of 25-35 -years old wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and brown shoes. The driver was identified as a Black man between the same age, also wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information on the suspects, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.