Victim shot in the leg after apparent road rage incident in north Harris County

Authorities are investigating a possible road rage incident in north Harris County Saturday afternoon, where one person was shot.

According to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened in the 14700 block of Sellers Rd., between North Fwy and Hardy Toll Rd. The sheriff says an unidentified suspect got out of his vehicle, shot the victim once in the leg, and drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is said to be in "good condition." Currently, the only information officers have shared on the suspect is he was driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

This is a developing story.

