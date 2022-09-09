Vice President Kamala Harris visits NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her two-day trip to Houston on Friday after visiting NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Harris serves as the Chair of the National Space Council.

BACKGROUND: VP Kamala Harris visits Houston for National Baptist Convention, National Space Council meeting

"The Artemis program will return American astronauts to the lunar surface," said Harris. "It will include the first woman and person of color."

Harris announced Friday that she’s calling on companies to create a coalition designed to increase jobs within the space industry. In addition, the Vice President says the administration will work to establish new rules for space.

"These rules will be flexible enough to cover space activities that have not yet even been imagined," said Harris. "They will help ensure that our nation remains a global role model for the responsible use of space."

LATEST NASA NEWS

Several NASA employees were at Friday’s meeting with the Vice President, including NASA astronaut Victor Glover.

"I think it’s really exciting for the team to see all of these folks here to celebrate them," said Glover.

Glover served at pilot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience.

"I think working in this business closely, I understand what we’re up against and the challenges we have to overcome," said Glover. "I think what we’ve been able to share with [Harris] hopefully will just continue to inform that dialogue and the support that we have, because there’s a lot going on in the industry right now."

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

"I’m just excited to have [Harris] here," said Congressman Al Green. "Knowing that means this administration is committed to these projects."

NASA plans to land Americans back on the moon within the next two years.

"Our responsibility, dare I say, is to work together to guide humanity forward into this new frontier," said Harris.