Uplift Harris program expected to launch Friday, provide $500 guaranteed monthly income

Harris County Commissioners have worked out the details of their guaranteed income program called Uplift Harris for low-income households.

There were no changes made to the Uplift Harris program during their executive session, said the Harris County Commissioners. However, commissioners did want to clarify the legal aspects and eligibility of the program.

RELATED: Uplift Harris application delayed: Program to provide residents with $500 guaranteed monthly income

"There were just questions we had related to the law, but got those questions answered to the extent that we could, and then we are just out here to allow the program to continue as it is currently designed," said Commissioner Adrian Garcia of Precinct 2 in Harris County.

Uplift Houston will provide over 1,900 low-income households with $500 a month for 18 months. Recipients must have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level. That's about $60,000 for a family of four and $29,000 for an individual. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"There are many potential problems when you try to identify 1,800 people that you’re going to give $500 a month to, no restrictions, then you better have a pretty transparent program," said Commissioner Tom Ramsey, of Precinct 3 in Harris County.

An executive session was held by the commissioners to answer legal questions related to the program.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"I’m not going into an executive session to have a conversation about who’s eligible and who isn’t eligible. That ought to be had out here," said Commissioner Ramsey.

"They have to do with a number of things including eligibility, but ultimately, you know, we heard the legal advice from the county attorney's office and so as we announced, the program continues. No action was taken to change it in any manner," said Commissioner Garcia.

Commissioner Garcia's team said the application, including language access, will be available on Friday.