The University of Houston has suspended a lecturer after he was charged with possessing child pornography.

James Andrew Chang, 35, faces five counts of felony possession of child pornography, according to the Harris County district clerk.

According to court documents, Chung possessed digital images of young girls and boys under 18 engaging in sexual acts.

James Andrew Chung (Courtesy Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Chung was a lecturer in the mathematics department at the University of Houston.

UH gave a statement saying:

The University of Houston is aware of the charges filed against James Chang and his employment as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics has been suspended. Any further questions should be directed to the Houston Police Department or Harris County District Attorney’s Office.