Ukrainian exchange student in Montgomery Co. fears for family & future

A Ukrainian exchange student currently attending high school in Montgomery County says her entire family currently trapped in the heart of the war in Ukraine.

"I'm so scared, I don’t know what will happen in the future." said 16-year-old Anya Arseienko.

She came to the U.S. from Ukraine as an exchange student at Lake Creek High School 6-months ago she says she never could’ve imagined that while she was a way her home-country would become a battleground.

"I played on the playgrounds, i spent all my life in Kyiv, i will never see the same Kyiv again" she said.

Anya’s parents, grandparents and sister are all caught in the middle of the war between Russia and Ukraine, like thousands of others they’re trying desperately to escape to Poland.

"I really want to see them and I'm so afraid that something will happen, I just pray that i’ll see them as soon as possible" said Arseienko.

However, while her mom, grandparents and sister are looking to flee to safety; her father isn’t allowed to, that’s by order of the Ukrainian President who banned all men ages 18-60 from leaving the country. Arseienko's Host family has started a fundraiser to help assist her family in the near future, follow this link to help. https://givesendgo.com/Anyafamily?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Anyafamily