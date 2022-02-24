Houstonians worried about family, friends in Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is warning people that Russians are disguising themselves as members of Ukraine's armed forces.
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Former Houston-area man, now living in Ukraine, trying to escape hostilities with Russia
The trip for civilians to get out of Ukraine is difficult. That includes Americans, who were still in the country when the fighting started.
Navigating turbulence in the stock market amid the Russian-Ukraine Crisis
Financial experts offer advice to navigate a turbulent stock market.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov
The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
How to talk to children about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
As Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine unfolds, child development experts urge parents to check in with children of all ages and to have conversations with them about what’s happening.
Ukraine seeks to crowdfund military defense against Russian invasion
The Ukrainian government launched a website requesting cash donations to support their military defense amid Russia’s invasion of their country.
'Russian Warship, go f--- yourself': Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during final stand
A Ukrainian soldier on the ill-fated Snake Island was live-streaming as Russian warships opened fire and wiped out the 13 soldiers stationed there.
Civilians and veterans helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine: 'Never leave an American behind'
A group of veterans and civilians who have spent the last six months helping Americans escape Afghanistan have now turned their attention to Ukraine.
Houston’s Ukrainian community holds rally standing in solidarity with their home country
As the conflict in Ukraine seems to be getting worse, residents in Houston from the region gathered in The Galleria area for a rally.
Russian natives living in Houston show support for Ukraine as conflict escalates
Houstonians from Russia gave us their perspective on how most of their country feels about this war.
Houston lawmakers united in condemnation against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
It doesn't happen often, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has actually unified Houston-area Republican and Democratic members of congress.