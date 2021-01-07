U.S. Representatives Garcia, Nehls share thoughts about U.S. Capitol riot

The shock and the trauma which struck our nation's capital is still fresh in the mind of Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

It wasn't until the pounding on the doors where you could just hear the kicking and the pounding and the pounding that's when they decided that they better get us out," said Garcia.

Evacuated with colleagues from the House floor, minutes ahead of the mob, Garcia has clearly labeled what she lived through as an assault on American democracy by the nation's Commander-in-Chief.

"This was not a foreign enemy. This was domestic. This was domestic terrorism. These are Trump's Terrorist people. He is responsible. It is his words that have encouraged and incited this type of behavior," said Garcia.

Elsewhere, amid calls for his resignation Texas Senator Ted Cruz struck a conciliatory tone saying:

"We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must stand side-by-side as Americans….We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power, pursuant to the Constitution."

It was a sentiment echoed by newly elected Republican Congressman Troy Nehls, the recipient of much praise for his active defense of the house chamber against encroaching rioters.

"We as the American people need to come together. We need to be able to talk with each other. Be able to sit across the table from each other and have meaningful debate without insulting each other, without throwing slurs at each other. It's got to change. We have to change here in America," said Nehls.

Across the partisan aisle, Garcia says, healing in the wake of mayhem must happen for the preservation of all.

"Now we all need to kind of hold hands and say a prayer and move on because we have got to unite this country and we've got to work together," said Garcia.