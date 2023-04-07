League City sisters killed in crash by 69-year-old suspected drunk driver

A family in League City is in mourning after two sisters were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Sisters Jillian and Genesta were about to make their last food delivery of the night. Then they planned to head home but never made it, all because investigators say a man who had been at Hugh and Jeff's Car Wash and Grill decided to drink and drive.

"They didn't deserve it. They were young. They were too young," says Pauline Abeyta whose husband is a cousin of the sisters.

Big sister Genesta Humphrey took care of her special needs little sis Jillian Coatney.

The two not only lived and worked with one another delivering food but also died together on FM 646 at what was the end of their work shift on Tuesday night around 7:30.

"They were young. They were 28 and 24. Life's too short. It was taken from them," says Abeyta, and her husband, Steve Abeyta, adds, "It's devastated the whole family. We're trying to get money up for burial and that's an obstacle as well."

League City Police have now charged 69-year-old Michael Ray Strother with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.

Investigators say Strother had been drinking alcohol at Hugh and Jeff's Car Wash and Grill, and they say he pulled out of the bar's driveway into the sisters' path causing the fatal crash. He is now in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Strother has been arrested twice before for DWI. "I just hope he stays in jail really, and he's got a long time to think about what happened," says grieving cousin Steve Abeyta.

The young sisters didn't have life insurance. "They deserve a proper burial, which the way things are looking it's not going to happen," says Pauline Abeyta.

The TABC, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, is now investigating Hugh and Jeff's Car Wash and Grill to see if the bar overserved Strother.

The family has set up a fund to help pay for the funerals and burials.