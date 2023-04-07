Officials are investigating after a 3-year-old fell in a pool in Spring.

Details are limited, but officials in Montgomery County responded to a home in the 3300 block of Rose Trace in the Legends Trace Subdivision just before 2 p.m. Reports say a 3-year-old had fallen into a pool.

When the South Montgomery County Fire and Montgomery County Hospital District arrived the child was reportedly not responsive.

Reports say he may have been underwater for 10 - 15 minutes.

The child was said to be treated at the home and then taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands with CPR in progress.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables are investigating with the help of the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.