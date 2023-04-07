Houston shooting: Husband killed after domestic dispute with wife in Spring

A man is dead after a struggle with his wife in Spring, police say.

According to preliminary info from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to the 25700 block of White Springs Court where a husband and wife were arguing a little after 11 a.m.

Reports say there may have been a struggle over a gun and it discharged, shooting the husband.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Gonzalez says there were four children in the home at the time. The oldest child was 16-years-old.

The investigation is currently ongoing.