Police say a suspected drunk driver is responsible for the deaths of two people killed in a crash outside a bar in League City.

According to League City police, the drunk driver pulled out of a parking lot and hit another car on F.M. 646 near Gill Road around 7:30 pm Tuesday, killing both the passenger and the driver.

MORE: Suspect who led Harris Co. deputies on 50-mile chase had lengthy criminal history

Officers arrested and charged 69-year-old Michael Strother with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police have not confirmed if Strother was at the nearby bar before the crash.

His bond is set at $500,000.