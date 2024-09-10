LIVE: Tropical Storm Francine tracker | Path, warnings, impact on Texas, Louisiana

Tropical Storm Francine is on track to impact parts of southeast Texas and Louisiana this week. The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it moves northward, bringing dangerous conditions to coastal areas.

Tropical Storm Francine's track

Will Francine hit Texas?

At this point, we do not expect Francine to make a direct hit on Texas, but we will see impacts.

Warnings in effect as Francine strengthens

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for coastal counties across southeast Texas, including Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, and Brazoria Islands. As the storm approaches, these areas may be upgraded to Hurricane Warnings. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert to changes in the forecast and to follow any evacuation orders if issued.

Galveston County has issued a voluntary evacuation order for the Bolivar Peninsula, effective through Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. This is due to anticipated tides and surges that could affect State Highway 87, the peninsula’s main exit route apart from the Galveston/Bolivar Ferry.

Storm surge and flooding risks

The National Hurricane Center has predicted a storm surge of one to three for most of the Texas coastline, increasing the risk of coastal flooding. Low-lying areas and beachfront communities are particularly vulnerable, with Galveston Bay, Clear Lake, and Bolivar Peninsula facing potential road closures and beach erosion due to rising water levels and strong winds.

Wind damage and power outages expected

Francine’s strong winds could cause significant damage as the storm intensifies, with widespread power outages anticipated in affected areas. Utility companies are preparing for extensive damage to power lines.

When will Francine make landfall?

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows that the storm is expected to make landfall around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Louisiana cities like Morgan City, New Iberia, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans will all be at risk for hurricane-force winds and coastal areas will have a risk for dangerous storm surges.

Spaghetti Models: Francine

Preparations for the storm’s arrival

As the storm approaches, local authorities are advising residents to finalize their preparations. Emergency kits, including food, water, medication, and batteries, should be ready, and evacuation routes should be reviewed in case of worsening conditions.