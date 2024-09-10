The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is making preparations for Francine and potentially "life-threatening" storm surges. Francine is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a hurricane on Wednesday. Texas officials say they have directly contacted the CEOs of power companies to make sure they are prepared.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state is taking steps to make sure Texas residents are safe as Tropical Storm Francine is expected to reach hurricane status, including making sure power companies are ready.

Gov. Abbott warned of life-threatening storm surge in some coastal Texas communities.

"Everyone along the Texas coast should stay vigilant and tuned to this and stay vigilant until the storm passes their particular area," Abbott said.

Currently, the path of the storm has the storm making landfall in Louisiana, but Governor Abbott doesn't want people to take chances after Hurricane Beryl.

"As we all remember, Beryl took an unexpected pathway. We must be prepared for Francine to also lead to unpredictable pathways as it gets closer to the shore," said Abbott.

Even if the path does not change, storm surge could lead to flooding in some parts of southeast Texas.

Much of the Texas coast is under a tropical storm watch with storm surges from one to three feet.

"We expect power providers to be prepared for this storm," Abbott said bluntly. "There is absolutely no reason for power providers to be fully-prepared to meet demands for this storm."

Abbott recognized that the storm could knock out power, but called on power providers should be ready to restore power in "hours not days."

Texas officials say they have been in contact with the CEOs of power companies from the coast to ensure that they are ready.

CenterPoint Energy says that 1,300 workers are clearing vegetation and 1,850 line workers have been pre-staged to respond.

The governor says he understands that the people of Houston may be apprehensive about another storm after Beryl, but assured Texans that things will be different.

"The status of CenterPoint today is different than it was at the time when Beryl hit," said Abbott. "CenterPoint knows it is under a microscope."

Abbott says this storm is the time for CenterPoint to show they can live up to the promises they made after Beryl's disastrous response.

The state has pre-staged response resources from Brownsville to Beaumont.