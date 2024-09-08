The Brief CenterPoint Energy is securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and coordinating with mutual assistance companies ahead of Invest 91L, which may impact the Texas coast. Customers should prepare emergency kits and make backup plans if they rely on electricity for critical needs. Safety tips include avoiding contact with downed power lines and using portable generators safely.



CenterPoint Energy announced they are actively preparing for potential impacts from a tropical system, Invest 91L, which is projected to make landfall on the Texas coast in the coming days.

In response to the potential severe weather, CenterPoint is taking proactive measures to ensure a robust response. The company says they are securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and coordinating with mutual assistance companies to bolster frontline resources.

Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of Electric Business at CenterPoint, emphasized, "We have a plan to address this potential storm, and we are executing our plan. Although the exact path and intensity of this storm are still uncertain, we are committed to being prepared. We urge everyone in the Greater Houston area and the Gulf Coast region to finalize their emergency plans for their families, homes, and businesses."

Carroll further assured that the company is determined to improve its response following the feedback received after Hurricane Beryl's impact. "We have taken the feedback seriously and are implementing measures to enhance our response," he added.

As part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, CenterPoint has been working to strengthen the region’s power infrastructure. Over August, the company installed over 1,100 stronger fiberglass poles, trimmed vegetation along more than 2,000 miles of power lines, and added over 300 automation devices.

The next phase will include significant system hardening, strategic undergrounding, and the introduction of self-healing grid technology.

Updated Outage Tracker and Power Alert Service

CenterPoint's upgraded Outage Tracker is now live, offering enhanced functionality to better inform customers during outages. Following severe weather events, the tracker will provide estimated restoration times and regular updates. Customers can view a demonstration of the new features and functionality here.

To stay informed during power outages, customers are encouraged to sign up for Power Alert Service®. This service provides outage details, estimated restoration times, and updates via phone, text, or email. Enroll in Power Alert Service® at CenterPointEnergy.com/PowerAlertService.

Safety Tips and Customer Support

CenterPoint advises customers to prepare for potential power outages by assembling a storm preparedness kit that includes essential items such as nonperishable food, water, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio. Those who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment should consider alternative backup options.

CenterPoint offers several tips:

Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers during outages to keep food fresh.

Use portable generators outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide risks.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222.

If you smell natural gas, evacuate immediately and contact 911 and CenterPoint Energy.

For more information on storm preparedness and updates, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for real-time updates.