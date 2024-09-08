Expand / Collapse search

CenterPoint Energy gears up for potential tropical storm: What you need to know

By
Updated  September 8, 2024 3:43pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - CenterPoint Energy announced they are actively preparing for potential impacts from a tropical system, Invest 91L, which is projected to make landfall on the Texas coast in the coming days. 

In response to the potential severe weather, CenterPoint is taking proactive measures to ensure a robust response. The company says they are securing work sites, preparing crews and equipment, and coordinating with mutual assistance companies to bolster frontline resources.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of Electric Business at CenterPoint, emphasized, "We have a plan to address this potential storm, and we are executing our plan. Although the exact path and intensity of this storm are still uncertain, we are committed to being prepared. We urge everyone in the Greater Houston area and the Gulf Coast region to finalize their emergency plans for their families, homes, and businesses."

Carroll further assured that the company is determined to improve its response following the feedback received after Hurricane Beryl's impact. "We have taken the feedback seriously and are implementing measures to enhance our response," he added.

As part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, CenterPoint has been working to strengthen the region’s power infrastructure. Over August, the company installed over 1,100 stronger fiberglass poles, trimmed vegetation along more than 2,000 miles of power lines, and added over 300 automation devices. 

CenterPoint Energy announces completion of first phase of resiliency initiative

FOX 26 Anchor Rashi Vats spoke with Alyssia Oshodi, Centerpoint Director of Communications, about the announcement.

The next phase will include significant system hardening, strategic undergrounding, and the introduction of self-healing grid technology.

CenterPoint crews work to make improvements

CenterPoint crews are out pushing on their initiative to make improvements for future storms in the Houston-area. FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour first outlined the plan on Monday as crews installed new equipment.

Updated Outage Tracker and Power Alert Service

CenterPoint's upgraded Outage Tracker is now live, offering enhanced functionality to better inform customers during outages. Following severe weather events, the tracker will provide estimated restoration times and regular updates. Customers can view a demonstration of the new features and functionality here.

To stay informed during power outages, customers are encouraged to sign up for Power Alert Service®. This service provides outage details, estimated restoration times, and updates via phone, text, or email. Enroll in Power Alert Service® at CenterPointEnergy.com/PowerAlertService.

Safety Tips and Customer Support

CenterPoint advises customers to prepare for potential power outages by assembling a storm preparedness kit that includes essential items such as nonperishable food, water, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio. Those who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment should consider alternative backup options.

Hurricane Gear Test: Uncharted Supply Co. The Zeus Air

Power banks are a must-have during emergencies, especially when the lights go out. But what if your power bank could do more than just charge your phone?

Click here for more of JD's Hurricane Gear Test

CenterPoint offers several tips:

  • Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers during outages to keep food fresh.
  • Use portable generators outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide risks.
  • Stay away from downed power lines and report them to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222.
  • If you smell natural gas, evacuate immediately and contact 911 and CenterPoint Energy.

For more information on storm preparedness and updates, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter and follow @CenterPoint for real-time updates.