The weather in the Gulf of Mexico is going to be a mess for the next several days. A stationary front and two areas of low pressure are cooking over very warm waters.

There is a high chance for a tropical storm to form by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center has labeled this disturbance as Invest 91L and has given it a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The exact track of this tropical cyclone is not clear but heavy rain should be expected across Southeast Texas starting on Wednesday.

A disorganized area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche will become more organized over the next few days and move northward towards the Texas coast.

The Weather Prediction Center has maintained a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 4) area for excessive rainfall on both Tuesday and Wednesday as the system pushes closer to the coast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP

If the system grows stronger or tracks closer to Houston, additional impacts from strong winds and coastal flooding are possible.

Stay connected with FOX 26 by downloading the Weather App to monitor this situation over the next several days.