Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into CenterPoint Energy amid allegations of potential violations of Texas law related to its response during Hurricane Beryl.

My office is aware of concerning allegations regarding CenterPoint and how its conduct affected readiness during Hurricane Beryl, a storm that left millions of Texans without power. If the investigation uncovers unlawful activity, that activity will be met with the full force of the law. - Attorney General Paxton.

The inquiry will scrutinize claims that CenterPoint’s actions during the storm led to significant issues for Houston residents, including increased utility rates, prolonged power outages, and delays in power restoration. The investigation will focus on allegations of fraud, waste, and improper use of taxpayer funds.

The probe comes in response to widespread criticism from both residents and political figures regarding CenterPoint’s preparedness and response to Hurricane Beryl. The tropical storm made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast near Matagorda on July 7.