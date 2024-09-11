LIVE: Hurricane Francine tracker | Path, landfall timing, warnings, impact on Texas, Louisiana

As Hurricane Francine continues its path northeast toward the Louisiana coast, it's poised to make landfall on Wednesday. While southeast Texas is on the outer edge of the storm's impact zone, residents should still be prepared for some adverse weather conditions.

Hurricane Francine's path has continued to shift east, away from Texas as it moves closer to making landfall.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana.

The state expects to see ten inches of rain, damaging hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge of up to 10 feet along the coast.

All New Orleans Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, along with local and state officials, as preparations are made for Francine's landfall.

"This storm is expected to bring threats of heavy rain, gusty to damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes," she said. "I want to encourage everyone to make preparations now."

FEMA says President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana, making federal disaster assistance available to the state to supplement response efforts.

Hurricane Francine Landfall Time

Hurricane Francine is anticipated to reach the Louisiana coast this afternoon or evening. While its direct impact on Southeast Texas will be limited, coastal areas should prepare for gusty winds, coastal flooding, and strong rip currents.

That timing could change as the storm moves closer.

Will Hurricane Francine hit Houston?

While Houston and the surrounding areas are not in the direct path, there will still be some weather effects to watch out for, especially along the coast.

Current Warnings and Hazards

Wind Advisory: In effect until 1:00 p.m. for coastal counties including Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

Coastal Flood Warning: Coastal areas may experience storm surges up to 2 feet.

Tropical Storm Warning: Issued for East Cameron and several Louisiana parishes, with Tropical Storm force winds expected.

Hurricane Warning: For parts of the Gulf of Mexico coast, with winds of 40 to 60 knots, gusts up to 85 knots, and seas of 20 to 25 feet.

Flood Watch: In effect through Thursday morning for parts of Louisiana, with potential flooding due to excessive rainfall.

As Francine moves past, southeast Texas can expect a return to clear skies and warm temperatures later in the week.