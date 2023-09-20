National Cheeseburger Day was Sept. 18 and saw many businesses giving back to their customers, but Houston's rising business Trill Burgers really wanted to show appreciation for their customers and their partners over at Sysco, a wholesale restaurant food distributor.

At Sysco’s headquarters in Houston, employees lined up to receive a free Trill Burger as a thank-you for the company's work in helping Trill Burger’s growth as a company.

Trill Burger's CEO Bun B even made a surprise appearance at the pop-up.

"Somebody had to believe in us when we were a starting company and Sysco was that company. And as we’ve grown, our partnership has grown and strengthened. They want to see us win, they want to see us grow as a company," Bun B said in regard to partnering with Sysco.

According to a leader within the company, Sysco delivers patties to the company six times a week before 7 a.m. and also worked to help the restaurant grow once it began to take off after its first pop-up in 2021.

"We love to partner with companies when we believe in the concept, we believe in the brand, we believe in the product and Trill Burger has all three of those things nailed," said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and CEO. "Quality of the food quality of the experience and obviously a brand and reputation that can go national."

One month after opening its brick-and-mortar, Trill Burger sold 53,146 burgers, an average of 1,771 burgers daily.

Mike Pham, chef and co-owner of Trill Burgers, said, "There's a lot of attention on Trill right now, a lot of love and support for me and the city. And I'm super blessed to have that."

Trill Burgers gave out free burgers to the first 100 customers for National Cheeseburger Day, but it was also to honor Trill Burgers Day, which was declared a holiday by the City of Houston on Sept. 18, 2022.

"Trill Burger slogan is literally Houston-made. This was a company that was made and built by Houstonians in Houston and that's not lost on us in any way," said Bun B. "We want to make sure that we give to people in the same way that they gave to us, we wouldn't have a company if it wasn't for them."

Based on the customer turnout and lines constantly out the door, Trill Burgers has become a favorite spot for most Houstonians.

Many on Yelp have left a range of reviews such as Juliet H. saying, "Those burgers are worth all the hype and whatever wait, any day," or Andrew J. stating, "Its signature taste makes it stand alone in an otherwise overly saturated burger industry. Bun really did it up with this."

Luis W. even left a review saying, "This place always has a line, but absolutely the best burger I've had in a while!... That burger! Absolutely stunning, juicy, crispy edges and that sauce! Man I don't know what they have in that burger sauce but man that is a game changer 10/10 all day every day!"

"Our success comes from the success of our consumers and we'd like nothing more than to help he [Bun B] and his team scale this brand nationwide. Hopefully, that's something we can accomplish together and be honored to give you," Hourican said.

The goal of the partnership between Sysco and Trill Burgers is to help grow not only the company but also serve customers great food.

"You knew he was serious. The whole team was serious," Pham said about working with Bun B. "There's a lot, a lot of passions merging."