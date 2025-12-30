Top Houston news stories of 2025: Bayou mysteries, viral scams and headlines that shocked us

The Brief We have a look back at some of the Houston stories that dominated our conversations and our feeds in 2025. They include a Houston tie to a horrific New Year's truck attack, concerns over bodies found in Houston bayous, a series of reports on bank customers falling victim to elaborate scams and the tragic deaths of two young children.



As 2025 comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest Houston headlines of the year.

These are some of our most-read, most-shared and most-talked-about stories that impacted the Houston community.

Houston man suspected in NYE attack in New Orleans

Fourteen people were killed and dozens more were injured when a man intentionally drove down Bourbon Street in New Orleans early New Year's Day, authorities say. The suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Local perspective:

The investigation led authorities to Houston, where the suspect lived. The Texas lieutenant governor said 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar rented the pickup truck just days before the attack and had been driving it in Houston before heading to New Orleans.

Dig deeper:

New Orleans truck attack suspect's past in Houston

Bodies in Houston bayous

Dozens of bodies were recovered from Houston bayous this year. It sparked claims on social media of a serial killer – rumors which the mayor and police have denied.

At least 31 bodies have been discovered in or near bayous and bodies of water in Houston and Harris County this year. Most recently, three bodies were found in one week – two on Dec. 22 and one on Christmas Eve.

Dig deeper:

Houston mayor, police chief say claims of serial killer in Houston are false

Bank customers fall victim to elaborate scheme

In 2025, FOX 26’s Randy Wallace shared multiple stories of Wells Fargo customers who fell victim to the same scam. The customer would get a call from what appeared to be their bank, telling them about fraudulent activity on their account. Then someone would show up, cut up their card and put it in envelopes. Soon after, they’d notice thousands of dollars missing from their accounts.

In a previously issued statement to FOX 26, Wells Fargo said this type of scam "can happen to any customer at any financial institution. This is an industry-wide issue." They also offered tips to avoid getting scammed.

Dig deeper:

Kingwood couple almost loses $8K from Wells Fargo account in elaborate scheme

Plane catches fire at Houston's Bush Airport

On Feb. 2, a flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after an engine issue forced it to abort takeoff.

Video acquired by FOX 26 Houston from someone on the plane appeared to show flames coming from the wing.

Passengers had to use stairs and the emergency slide to get off of the plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the Houston Fire Department. Video showed a group of fliers standing on the tarmac.

No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Plane catches fire at Houston's Bush Airport

Boy killed in ‘ding-dong ditch’ shooting

On Aug. 30, 11-year-old Julian Guzman was shot and killed in east Harris County. Police say he was playing "ding-dong ditch" with his cousin when Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, allegedly shot him.

His cousin told police they knocked on the suspect's door several times. The last time, the cousin heard a gunshot as they ran away. He said he saw a man run out of the house with a pistol, firing once at the ground, and then shooting again in their direction. The 11-year-old was shot in the back.

Officials now say Leon is believed to have waited in the shadows as the children played their prank, finally firing at them the last time they attempted the "ding dong ditch".

What's next:

A trial date has not yet been set for Leon, who remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Parents charged in death of 2-month-old Zayn Alston

In October, Demari Ossain Alston, 27, and 22-year-old Trinity Nyomi Perez were charged in connection to the death of their 2-month-old son, Zayn Alston.

The boy’s father is charged with capital murder. The mother is facing a felony charge of injury to a child.

According to court records, 2-month-old Zayn Alston died Sept. 11, 2024, due to multiple blunt force injuries to the head, torso and extremities.

Court records suggest the baby had documented injuries dating back to when he was 10 days old.

What's next:

According to court records, they both have arraignments scheduled for January.