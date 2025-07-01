Wells Fargo Bank scheme: Another victim comes forward, has video of one of the alleged fraudsters

The Brief Another victim has come forward in connection with an elaborate scheme. Scott Merovitch says he's been a Wells Fargo Bank customer for 37 years. After hearing the caller tell the victim about all the charges, he felt confident he was speaking to Wells Fargo.



But when he reported falling victim to an elaborate scheme, the bank sent him a letter saying he or someone he knows is responsible for the transactions.

What we know:

On May 16, Scott says he got a call from what appeared to be Wells Fargo telling him about fraudulent activity on his account.

After hearing the caller tell him about charges and purchases he had made over the last 10 days, Scott says he felt confident he was speaking to Wells Fargo.

The caller told him a security representative with Wells Fargo would be showing up at his home to get his card.

The woman can be seen on Ring Camera, taking the card, cutting it in half and placing it into envelopes.

Within an hour and half, $20,000 had been taken from Scott's account using ATM's at two HEB's and a Kroger, within a couple of miles from his home.

The woman in the video posing as an employee of Wells Fargo appears to be the same woman who showed up at a Kingwood couple's home last month to cut up their card.

Scott filed a police report.

Wells Fargo told FOX 26, they will take another look at Scott's case.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 26, Wells Fargo provided a statement saying this type of scam, "can happen to any customer at any financial institution. This is an industry-wide issue."

Wells Fargo also provided some tips for customers to consider:

Wells Fargo will never ask you to give us or mail your physical card and/or PIN number to prevent fraud or scams. If anyone asks you to do that, it's a scam.

Scammers will try to rush you into taking action, so you won’t take time to stop, think, and verify facts.

Don’t trust caller ID: Scammers can spoof legitimate phone numbers.

Common tactics include asking you to provide sensitive personal information or to send money to help stop a phony transaction or receive a refund.

Your bank won’t ask you to send a payment or your physical card to prevent or stop fraud in your account. If you get a call asking for that, immediately hang up and call your bank directly.

Providing personal information such as One-Time passcodes, passwords, or PIN can give scammers access to your account and your funds.

Don’t be pressured or rushed into making a transaction.

If you are uncomfortable with a request received by phone call or text that you didn’t initiate, don’t respond and hang up immediately. Contact the company using legitimate sources.

Our work to prevent scams is a priority and we’re increasing our education efforts through alerts in online banking sessions, mobile app, various customer communications, displaying warning notifications, through our Online Security Center , and resources like our Security Brochure .