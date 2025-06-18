Kingwood couple almost loses $8,000 in elaborate scheme involving Wells Fargo Bank we first reported in Feb.

The Brief A Kingwood couple almost lost major money in an elaborate scheme that FOX 26 first reported on earlier this year. The scheme? The customer believed she was talking to Wells Fargo, but the customer later learned they got "scooped." At first, the bank denied the couple's claim, even accusing them of being involved in the scam.



Joan Leon had every reason to believe she was talking to Wells Fargo. But she says the bank later told her they got "scooped," meaning unauthorized parties intercepted phone lines and accounts.

She checked and says the phone call was coming from her local Wells Fargo branch, which she says made her feel even more secure.

The supposed fraud Representative told Joan to cut the card in half, and someone with the fraud department would come by and pick it up.

Sound familiar? Heather Sanders fell victim to the same scam back in February. Wells Fargo returned her $4,000 after we aired a report.

Joan Leon got a picture of the woman who picked up her credit card.

After picking up the card, that same woman can be seen on camera at a nearby Kroger, getting almost $8,000 from the Leon's account.

Wells Fargo originally denied the Leon's claim, even accusing Joan of taking part in the scam.

With no explanation, Wells Fargo later returned the almost $8,000 back into the Leon's account.

Michael Leon says they told the bank, "If we don't get our money back, we are going to make it our goal to get our money back. That's why we contacted you."

The Leon's filed a case with HPD.

We reached out to Wells Fargo for a response, but we've yet to hear back.